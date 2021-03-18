Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.14. 13,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.82 and its 200-day moving average is $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

