Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.48% of Flexsteel Industries worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $596,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,052.45. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $54,958.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $228,797 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $38.52.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

