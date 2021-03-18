Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,295 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust makes up 1.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 27,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,152. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

