Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Timken worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Timken by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.