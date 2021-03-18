Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,839 shares during the period. Terreno Realty accounts for approximately 3.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.26% of Terreno Realty worth $50,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 423.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,064 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

