Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR traded down $9.40 on Thursday, hitting $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,948. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

In other news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

