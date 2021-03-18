Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,205 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,338. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,762 shares of company stock worth $82,033,544 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

