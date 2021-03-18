Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,609 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises about 1.8% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.41% of CubeSmart worth $26,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. 9,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.