Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.93 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.24% of CoreSite Realty worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

COR traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $114.13. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,443. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

