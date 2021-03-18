Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.90 Million Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. LTC Properties accounts for approximately 1.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of LTC Properties worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $43.54. 1,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.