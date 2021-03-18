Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.49 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,168 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises about 1.9% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.69% of Agree Realty worth $27,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.00. 3,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

