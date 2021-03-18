Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.05 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up about 1.9% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Welltower worth $28,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. 12,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.