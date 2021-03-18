Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.73% of ZIX worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 575,268 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 400,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 363,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIXI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZIXI shares. Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

