Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of CTS worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CTS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CTS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in CTS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.42. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.79. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

