Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.52% of MGP Ingredients worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 137.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 238.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $126,195.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Insiders sold 34,986 shares of company stock worth $1,871,219 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

