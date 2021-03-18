Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after buying an additional 2,585,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,248,000 after buying an additional 2,436,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 195,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,219,443. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.