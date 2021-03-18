Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of ePlus worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $8,025,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter worth $6,332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ePlus by 130.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ePlus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.97. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,292. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

