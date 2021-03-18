Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.32 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,379,000 after buying an additional 237,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.75. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.