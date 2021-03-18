Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.37% of Air Transport Services Group worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,406,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $1,089,754 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

