Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.52 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bunge worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,635. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

