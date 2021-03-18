Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $28.30 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,301,000. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.9% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Simon Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,518. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.