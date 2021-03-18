Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $5.71 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

