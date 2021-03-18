Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Veritone worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth $2,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $66,006,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,378. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $787.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.