Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $22,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,193. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

