Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 179,701 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,701 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.75% of ChromaDex worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

CDXC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 7,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,625. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

