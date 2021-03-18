Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 479,335 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 129.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479,335 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 9.00% of Postal Realty Trust worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

PSTL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. 42,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

