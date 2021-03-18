Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,824. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of -97.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

