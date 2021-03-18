Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 344,078 Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 344,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.59% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,636. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

