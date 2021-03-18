Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 521,799 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 521,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,042,000. Apartment Income REIT makes up about 1.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

AIRC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 2,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

