Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 5.3% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of Equinix worth $77,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $13.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $642.61. 7,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $687.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $727.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

