Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,049 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.51% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 998,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 579,107 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 982,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of HR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

