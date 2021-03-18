Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,332 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for approximately 1.9% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.24% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $27,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $63.80. 2,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,131. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.