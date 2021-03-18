Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $209.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

