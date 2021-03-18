Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 102,165 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,165 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 2.8% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invitation Homes worth $40,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,737 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. 50,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,287. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.