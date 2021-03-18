Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,431 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of CMTL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 2,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,846. The firm has a market cap of $741.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

