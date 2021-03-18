Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,017 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 2.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

