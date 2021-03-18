Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 15,214 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48,585 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.02. 29,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

