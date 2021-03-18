Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 15,287 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 1.5% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $130.19. 8,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

