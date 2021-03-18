Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 24,297 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,297 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.80% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. 2,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,679. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $524.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

