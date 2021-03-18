Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 24,699 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,699 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.40% of SL Green Realty worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $76.35. 8,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

