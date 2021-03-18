Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,024 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.54% of Ontrak worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $185,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,870. The company has a market capitalization of $662.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

