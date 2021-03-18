Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 61,692 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,692 shares during the period. STORE Capital accounts for about 1.7% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.28% of STORE Capital worth $25,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 734.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 339,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 284,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,002. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

