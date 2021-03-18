Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,795 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 48,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.29. 48,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

