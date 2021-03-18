Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,737 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 2.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of VICI Properties worth $32,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VICI Properties by 70.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE VICI traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.49. 36,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.