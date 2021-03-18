Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,932 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up 1.7% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 88,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,630. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

