United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.61

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 7446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,420. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $2,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

