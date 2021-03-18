United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.96

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 2608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

