United Microelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,628 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 585 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

