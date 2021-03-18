United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $96,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.35 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

