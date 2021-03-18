United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,804. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.35 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.72 and its 200 day moving average is $164.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

